Are you overwhelmed with posting on social media? Does the thought of learning how to use a new platform give you anxiety? Or, do you love creating posts and making videos to showcase on Facebook and Instagram?

With the rise of social media as a major marketing tool, small businesses have been able to grow their businesses at a relatively low price. But, as social media continues to grow, connecting with your audience and growing your business has become overwhelming, too.

A simple choice

For those who are overwhelmed with social media marketing, the answer seems simple enough: hire someone to do it for you. But, outsourcing social media marketing does come with some strings attached, especially financial strings. Before you expand your marketing budget, let’s look at the pros and cons of outsourcing your small business’s social media marketing.

Outsourcing social media marketing is becoming common for small businesses, especially those who appreciate its power. You do have options when it comes to outsourcing and the prices can vary dramatically. Small businesses hire freelancers, agencies, and enterprises to do the work for them.

Outsourcing Social Media Options: Freelancers, agencies, and enterprises

Enterprises are usually larger companies or corporations that specialize in all types of marketing; they will require a signed contract.

Agencies tend to be smaller companies, usually small businesses, often local ones. Agencies can be affordable and they often employ experts in all areas of social media marketing, from content writers to experts in creating and editing videos.

Freelancers generally are hired online and will work from any location; they tend to be the least expensive option. But, with freelancers, you might have to hire a separate person to write and someone else to create video. You also might need to hire someone to post for you, too.

The Pros:

People are now graduating with degrees in social media marketing .

Social media marketing needs to take place in a 24-7 marketplace.

Social media marketers can manage and create content.

You will have more time to focus on your business.

You can hire an agency, a freelancer, or an enterprise.

Your ROI could be substantial.

The Cons:

The price can be high.

You give up control.

You might have to sign a contract.

Your business’s new voice might not be your voice.

You might still have to be heavily involved, especially in planning.

The answer: it’s up to you. Social media is an essential piece of marketing your business and engaging with your audience. You can’t go without social media, you just need to decide which of the outsourcing options works best for your organization.