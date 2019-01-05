The use of video for small businesses can change the way that a company thrives and even succeeds. At the very least, the introduction of video enhancement can improve the quality of advertisement and marketing on behalf of a company. We sat down with Jason Hsiao, Co-founder of Animoto, to find out the tricks of the trade and what small business owners could do to best use video to assist in their marketing.

Who is Animoto?

Animoto is a web-based company aimed to empower small businesses and individuals who are looking to branch out and work towards using video to better their business. Animoto uses a collection of tools and experience to make it simple for people with a small budget and no experience in this type of marketing or with little time to do it for themselves.

By providing easy to use templates, called storyboards, that users can drag and drop their content into, Animoto makes video marketing easy for the average business owner. Someone who is less familiar with the most up to date technology can even use these templates to create a professional and appealing video for their business.

Animoto has been in business for about a decade. With over 100 employees who work to produce quality video services, the diverse background and experience that Animoto offers are truly unparalleled. The experience and diversity is what has allowed Animoto to be successful in providing these tools for small businesses.

How can video really help your business?

Video truly amplifies what already works for you in your current setting. There is nothing really new to adding video to your repertoire of marketing strategy other than enhancing what you already do. With the business world shifting to be more supportive of small business as well as the increasing audience, video could be a more powerful advertising and marketing tool than ever.

Video can be used for a number of things to promote and advertise your business. Whether an informational clip, a testimonial, product demos, or even recaps of an event a business hosted, Animoto can help to create a video that packages this information in a clean and produced video to use for marketing.

To the Nay-Sayers

Some people are still not on board with branching out into something new. People actually see video as being a newer form of communication and marketing, but this is not true. Video has been around for quite some time, the platform on which the video is used is just newer and more innovative. Video is perhaps the most quickly growing form of communication, but it has been around nonetheless.

Video vs. Social Media

With nearly every social media platform having an option for live video, you may question why video marketing would be the better route to take over these live options. This is largely in part due to the ability to cross over platforms and to generalize your audience. Each social platform has an unofficial yet unique atmosphere, so each and every live video would have to be adapted to fit the platform.

Rather than the stress of a live feed (we’ve all been there – some of us are still there, not wanting to be in front of the camera), video marketing streamlines your information, can still use a clip or two that you put together, but can also simplify your approach so that it isn’t choppy or overwhelming for the viewer. One of the worst things someone can do when making a video is providing too much information that the main ideas get bogged down in the overabundance of detail.

Social media can also be trickier to navigate. Depending on the platform as well as the direct audience, a live video could be ignored or overlooked. A well-placed video with the right frequency of occurrence could prove more successful than an occasional live video.

Tips for making video work for you

Some ways that small business owners could focus on to make video work for what they need could include the following: