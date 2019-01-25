Over the last few years, there have been a number of technological advances that are changing the way we do business. New technologies such as virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AL), and augmented reality (AR) are taking customer experience to another level. Here are 5 recent tech advances that businesses are already using, which will have a tremendous impact on bpo solutions and enhance customer experience, enabling agents to deliver a fully immersive experience to customers.

1. Virtual Reality

More and more brands are integrating virtual reality into their customer service offering. It is becoming a game changer when it comes to how agents are able to interact with a brand’s customers and create unique customer experiences. VR offers the user a deeply engaging experience that enables them to experience things they would not really be able to experience physically. VR is making it possible for brands to offer customers the opportunity to try out or experience products from their phones before they make a purchase.

2. Artificial Intelligence

As a result of huge advances in the development of cognitive computing, natural language processing, and machine learning, agents are able to service customers faster and more effectively, and it’s having a great impact on the customer’s experience. From enhanced support and security services to personalization, Al functionalities are increasingly being adopted by brands in various ways.

3. Internet of Things (IoT)



The internet of things is the ever-expanding network of devices, ranging from smartphones and wearables, to simple sensors, that have IP addresses for internet connectivity, which makes it possible for all of them to communicate with each other, and with other devices and systems that have access to the internet. These connected devices are making it possible for brands to be more creative and take customer experience to a completely new dimension.

According to CXService 360 , the huge amount of data that the IoT generates provides “rich insights on customer behavior and device performance which can be used to identify areas of improvement, user patterns and more”. Companies can utilize these insights to enhance efficiency, improve products, or create services and conversations that are more personalized.

4. 3D Printing

Gone are the days when 3D printing was only fictional. It has become reality and is revolutionizing customer experience by transforming how businesses produce and deliver products. Through 3D printing, a virtual product can be transformed into a physical one in seconds. Not only does 3D printing improve manufacturing, but it also makes it possible to produce completely customized products for users.

5. Chatbots

Chatbot technology is radically improving the way brands interact with customers. Chatbots provide businesses with several benefits. Not only are they easy to use, but they are available 24/7, automate repetitive work, and reduce waiting times. Chatbots are improving customer engagement and simplifying customer experience.

Businesses who realize the importance of being able to stand out from the competition are already investing in these technologies and reaping the benefits.

Written in partnership with Merchants.