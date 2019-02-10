If you’re a regular reader of Small Biz Technology, you’ve probably got a smidge of entrepreneurial spirit in you. This means that you’ve also probably got a bit of creativity in your soul, too. The odds are also good that you would love to find a way to inspire even more creativity, so we’ve got a few ideas that could get a fresh flow of fantastic going.

1. Start moving. Exercise is one of the best ways to inspire creativity. Get your face away from the screen and get your heart pumping. You’ll be surprised what pops into your mind while you’re getting fresh oxygenated blood moving through your veins.

Some ideas?

Take a walk. Attend a yoga class. Pump some iron. Play with your kids at the park.

Go ice skating or roller skating.

2. Attend a conference. Listening to other people talk about their experiences while surrounded by like-minded peers is an ideal way to come up with new ideas. Your neurons will begin firing as soon as the first speaker gets going. And, if you have the means to travel to a conference far from your home, you can get even more inspiration. Check out some of these options:

3. Take care of yourself. A wellness retreat will help feed your mind, body, and soul. In these retreats, you spend a few nights in a luxurious lodge, hotel, or resort where you are pampered to no end. Each retreat has a different focus, whether its fitness, relaxation, nutrition, or mindfulness. At a retreat, you get to take time away from the stresses and struggles of real life and reconnect with yourself. It can be helpful to bring a journal with you to record all of the creative ideas that will be sparked as your senses are stimulated in memorable surroundings. This are some notable choices:

4. Read a book. If you are unable to get away for a wellness retreat or you are just not in the mood to exercise, try reading a book. There are several titles available that are perfect for inspiring creativity in all aspects of your life. These books are written by authors who have experienced the ups and downs of life. They share their experiences in easy-to-read texts filled with relatable experiences. Consider these titles:

5. Commit to daily journaling. Publishers have made this easier than ever before. You can buy journals that drive the topics, like a gratitude journal or a one-line-per-day journal. You can also find books filled with topics that will help guide your writing.

6. Volunteer in your community. Getting involved in your community lets you meet new people. It gives you the opportunity to see all of the good happening in your community and to give something back. No matter where you live, someone is looking for volunteers. Check out the opportunities near you:

7. Read something different. If you always read books about entrepreneurs or business, it’s time to change it up. When you stick with the same genre, you are not learning anything new – you’re just rereading the same things. Try some different publications that might outside of your normal reading lists. Of course, it is important to stay up to date in your industry, but reading something new every now and then doesn’t hurt. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Read a biography about someone who isn’t involved in business.

Pick up a magazine about a hobby that interests you, but you haven’t tried yet.

Read a newspaper from a place you like to visit.

Read one of the best 100 books to read in a lifetime.

Read a Pulitzer Prize winner

8. Find or become a mentor. One of the best ways to learn about yourself and about other people is to become a mentor or find a mentor for yourself. It is possible to do both through the website SCORE. You can learn about issues in the business world by participating in workshops and webinars on the SCORE website.

9. Listen to a podcast. If you are tired of talk radio and audiobooks are just too long, podcasts are a good alternative. It easier than ever before to find podcasts about topics that are of interest to you. Once you find them, you simply subscribe and they can be synced to your smartphone or other electronic device. Check out a few of our favorite podcasts for small business owners. These are some of our favorite podcasts for female entrepreneurs.

10. Start networking. When you’re looking for a way to inspire creativity, get out there and talk to people. If you’re not sure where to go, try some local networking opportunities. Networking opportunities provide opportunities to learn about businesses in your area and to share yours with business owners. If you aren’t sure where to start with networking, these websites organize and share opportunities by location.