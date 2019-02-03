If you’re just starting out, you’re probably on the quest for some tools and resources to help you run your small business. You want to ensure that you’re efficient, make smart business decisions and effectively market to your target audience. More than anything, you probably want to know how to make your business flourish. Take a look at these 3 resources that will help your business grow.



Invest in advertising

When it comes to advertising your small business, it’s not something to take lightly. You don’t want to spend a fortune advertising in every direction – it can be a waste of time. Consider the options and which make the most sense for your business. It may be a good idea for you to advertise in local newspapers. Placing ads in various newspapers offers a wide visibility – you extend your reach to those who read hard copies and online readers.

You can also network at trade shows. If you sell home décor, a trade show will attract your target customers and is the perfect place to gain maximum visibility.

Now is also the time to advertise on social media. Decide which platforms are the ideal place to show what your business believes in and offers. If you aren’t sure you can take this task on alone, look at pros and cons to outsourcing social media marketing. No matter who does the marketing, make sure it’s done well.



Invest in training

There are numerous ways you can further train your team — even if they come to you with years of experience, every new employee needs proper training. However, when you’re overwhelmed running the business, this very important task can get brushed aside.

Instead, as a small business owner you should write down every element of the training. Record each job’s tasks, how-to’s and notes on company policies. This is very helpful with each new hire, so you can follow the list to complete the essential training without any lost time.

Remember that if you simply can’t make the time to train your employee, you don’t have to do it all yourself. You can also use online sites like the Amazing Selling Machine review by GFKamerica.com. This is a great resource that breaks down how to effectively sell on amazon, teaching employees about everything from how to build the product opportunity list to how to make the perfect product page and launch the product. There are a wealth of excellent training resources online; you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.



Invest in your employees

You know that employees are your most important assets. They’re the ones who communicate with customers, adhere to your brand values and in turn help to grow your business. Keep in mind that employee turnover is a bigger problem than you may imagine – the cost of replacing each employee is between 6 and 9 month’s salary, based on the role.

This is why you have to invest in your employees. When you offer perks such as flexible working hours, professional development, fitness and health options and the ability to work remotely, you better support your team. When you support your employees, you keep them happier. The higher morale means higher productivity and higher employee retention. How you treat your employees affects the reputation of your business, especially now that sites allow employees to explain what it’s like to work for any business online for the world to see. When you treat your employees well, your brand will be seen in a more positive light.

It’s time to see the importance of investing in all areas of your business; whether it’s something you’re yearning to do or approaching with a large dose of trepidation, do your due diligence to make sure you are taking the necessary steps to make your business thrive.