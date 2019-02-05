2019 is here, even if you are reluctant to set any personal resolutions, there is nothing wrong with looking for ways to make subtle changes in your business life. These little changes can trickle into your personal life and make everything that much better.

As you ponder setting resolutions and perhaps forgetting them all together, think of where your weaknesses lie and how you can turn those weaknesses into strengths. For most entrepreneurs and small business owners, problems often relate to time. With these small changes, you can actually add time to your day and become more productive.

Get a Planner

While you’re at it, get your favorite pen to write in it, too. A planner – a physical one, not the one on your phone – will actually help you be more productive. You will be able to cross off the tasks you have completed. And, you can see your entire day in an easy-to-read space. College students are encouraged to use planners as the habit ties nicely into their post-college professional lives. Find a planner that fits your lifestyle and is easy to carry. We love the Passion Planner. It helps you celebrate wins and get super organized.

Don’t be too hard on yourself, #PashFam. Remember that sometimes we are our own worst critics. Celebrate the little wins by writing them in the “Good Things That Happened” section. 😉✨ pic.twitter.com/96UGe00dt2 — Passion Planner (@passion_planner) January 19, 2019

Use Schedule Chunking

This involves taking similar, mundane tasks and doing them at the same time. For example, chunk together things like answering emails and reading texts. Instead of letting those occupy your entire day or your most productive time of day, turn off notifications and spend a dedicated time dealing with them. Doing this lets you focus on other tasks with fewer interruptions. It’s easy to get started, check out the steps, here.

Wake-Up Early

It’s no secret that productive people wake up early. When you wake up earlier, you get more time in your day. Many productive people use their early wake-up to exercise, read, address their agendas, or just enjoy quiet time alone. If waking up early is intimidating, try setting the alarm 10 or 15 minutes earlier than you usually do.

Invest in Automation

This doesn’t mean that you need to buy robots and redo your entire business. What it does mean is that you can automate your social media posts and your emails. Use a CRM so you do not have to push enter yourself on every single email that comes from your business.

Delegate Appropriate Tasks

If you have employees, then you should delegate. Responsibility should be proportionate to the level of the employee. The easiest way to decide what to delegate is to make a list of what you absolutely must do yourself, then give the rest of the tasks to your employees or to freelancers. You should expect to do some training and to be patient if things do not go the way you expect immediately. But, after that short investment of your time, you will have more time to give to the things that really matter.