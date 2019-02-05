There’s a relatively new crop of business software being developed. Large companies such as Salesforce, NetSuite and SAP have offered this to larger businesses for years. All in one solutions, implemented by consultants to run large enterprises.

However, over the past few years, and in recent months more and more companies are offering business owners ONE place to manage their businesses.

These solutions, which include marketing, finance and often collaboration are low cost, easy to use and perfect for small service providers.

These entrants include:

These solutions are not JUST for marketing, as Surefire Local, MailChimp, Active Campaign, HubSpot nor are they just finance such as Freshbooks, Xero, and Quickbooks but they’re all in one and simple to use.

There’s not ONE right answer.

Some businesses want a “best of bread” solution that offers a full and robust marketing feature set. Some businesses want a best of bread financial management solution.

However many smaller businesses, 1 – 3 person companies just need and want something very simple. They don’t want to pay 5 different vendors or deal with 4 different services.

This is the market Zoho One, Thryv and Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) are now in. You’ll see more and more companies entering this space.