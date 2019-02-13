Hiring a new employee for your small business is not a task you should take lightly. Finding the right fit for your company can be hard and in the digital age, all of the platforms, services, and options can be overwhelming. There is a sea of applicants out there, but how do you find the right one for your business? One way is by choosing the right hiring app. Technology has added so much value to the hiring process. Here are 4 hiring apps we love and think you will too:

ZipRecruiter

If you’re a rapidly growing small business competing with larger enterprises for top talent, consider using ZipRecruiter. This hiring app does all of the basics like job posting, candidate screening, recruiting, application tracking, interviewing. But it also casts a wide net, ensuring your ad reaches the right candidate. One of the things we love most about this hiring app is ZipRecruiter’s AI tool, Candidate Calibration. This nifty tool will expedite your hiring process. It lets you make note of the type of candidate you’re looking for when posting jobs and only notifies you of potential hires who meet your criteria. Other things we love about ZipRecruiter:

Responsive mobile app to help keep you updated on applications on-the-go

Post to over 100 job boards at once

Easy to screen and rate candidates

No need to reinvent the wheel—ZipRecruiter has reusable job slots

Pre-screen interview questions save tons of time

Send job postings to social media for ultimate exposure

ZipRecruiter offers a lot and their pricing reflects that. You get one free job posting and then plans start at $249 per month for 1 job posting. But, if you’re in the market for that one special guy or gal, ZipRecruiter just might be one of the best ways to find them.

Zoho Recruit

If you’re already using Zoho products, or this is your first adventure with them, Zoho Recruit is an excellent choice for your hiring needs. This applicant tracking software for small business lets you create and track job openings, filter resumes, and find qualified candidates. Zoho Recruit is a perfect solution for SMBs who are new to hiring and want to put out some feelers. Some things we love about Zoho Recruit are:

An easy-to-use interface and highly customizable

Social media integrations allow you to source candidates from Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Tracking feature allows multiple users to stay updated on the hiring process

Competitive pricing is one of the things we love most about Zoho Recruit. You get a 15-day free trial and monthly plans start at just under $25 which is a fantastic value.

Breezy HR

This cloud-based recruiting and applicant tracking system is designed specifically for SMBs. Breezy HR is all about saving you time, which we love! They automate tasks such as advertising on over 50 job boards, screening, scheduling interviews, and follow-ups.

Filter and shortlist candidates in no time

Chrome extension allows you to easily add applicants from Breezy to LinkedIn

The drag-and-drop pipeline feature makes it easy to customize the applicant pipeline at each phase of the hiring process

Hiring analytics to make sure only qualified candidates are pushed forward

Ability to send automated emails to applicants on application status updates or interview times

Video interview feature makes it easy to communicate remotely

We also love Breezy HR’s flexible pricing options. You can try it out to hire your first position for free! If you need to grow the team even more plans start at $149 per month and include everything you’d ever need to find the perfect person.

UpWork

If you’re looking for some extra help, but aren’t ready to commit to hiring a full-time employee, consider bringing a freelancer onboard. Freelance marketplaces like UpWork are a great tool to find highly skilled and specialized talent. Freelancers are great for short- or long-term projects and are a great way to test the waters if it’s your first time bringing on a new employee. UpWork makes hiring a freelancer easy. They’re running a pretty big operation and provide helpful resources such as:

Job success score and feedback on past projects

Skills tests to help you determine if they are qualified

A platform where you can post a job, interview, and hire all in one location

Multiple payment options and payment protection

Generating Form 1099-MISC tax documents so you don’t have to

Posting job ads and hiring on UpWork is completely free, and we love free!