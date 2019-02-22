Staying in touch on the road is a challenge for business travelers and remote employees. Whether employees-on-the-go need to make conference calls or individual calls, the problem is cell phones themselves. Since mobile phones serve as calendars, computers, and more, remote employees usually need to have more than just their phones with them.

Communication Solutions for Remote Employees

Plantronics has created a solution for remote employees who need to talk on the phone to stay connected. They launched a series of portable, plug-and-play personal speakerphones for PC and smartphones. The Calisto 3200 and Calisto 5200 lets you work on the go without having to have your face or fingers connected to your device. Both of these devices are compatible with Plantronics Manager Pro, the industry-leading cloud solution for IT managers; but is sold separately.

According to a study conducted by Oxford Economics about open-plan offices, 70% of employees believe that their employers do not have substantial conference room space for private or conference calls. To find space, employees are working remotely. But, they do not have the right tools. All too often, open work spaces are noisy and not conducive to effective communication. Being able to take a portable speakerphone to a quiet location helps improve business.

Shantanu Sarkar, the Executive Vice President of the Headset Business Unit at Plantronics said:

“More than two-thirds of people around the world are working outside the office at least once a week, and even those in the office need solutions for collaborating on the go. Our latest Calisto speakerphones enable conference calls from anywhere and provide the confidence that you’ll be able to hear, and, more importantly, will be heard clearly on the other end.”

Loaded With Desirable Features In A Compact Design

The Plantronics 3200 has:

Plug-and-play USB connection

Convenient cord management

360-degree room coverage

Intuitive controls

Voice prompts

Dynamic mute

The Plantronics 5200 has:

USB and 3.5 mm cables for diverse devices

Plug-and-play design

360-degree room coverages

Background noise reduction

Voice prompts

Mute alerts

Ability to merge multiple calls

Professional audio conferencing

Auto power down

Up to 30 hours on a single charge

Both speaker phones can connect to PC, Mac, and tablets. The Calisto 5200 can connect to a smartphone with a 3.5 mm cable. Learn more about the Calisto 3200 and about the Calisto 5200. With these two speakerphones, you can access your devices without having to compromise your ability to communicate over the phone.