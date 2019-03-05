Right now, in the United States, approximately 3.7 million people consider their home to be their place of business. Working from home, in whatever form it takes, is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to ever-evolving technologies that enable people to work from virtually anywhere.

The challenge, however, is there are so many potential business opportunities on the landscape these days, that it’s often overwhelming to identify one that involves minimal risk, upfront investment and training.

So we’ve done the research for you. The following are 5 great home-based business ideas that are engaging, affordable and flexible all rolled into one.

Become a Freelance Writer

If you are a skilled writer, then there’s a good chance you could be an excellent freelance writer. Freelance writers can work from anywhere – you could opt to sit in your local coffee shop or travel around the world with laptop in hand.

You must have a grasp on tone and grammar and the ability to edit and research topics you aren’t familiar with in order to find success. Another benefit is that sometimes you are forced to do research about topics and learn things you never would have known if you weren’t writing about it.

Start an Air Freshener Business

This at home business is ideal for men, women and retirees. You can choose your own territory, training is minimal, there isn’t a requirement for lots of storage. The commercial air-freshener business is a growing industry – without odor neutralizing products, the workplace and commercial restrooms would smell unpleasant and negatively impact repeat traffic and company morale. The increase in demand for air fresheners has created a great opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek home-based business opportunities. In order to find great success, it’s vital to know that the secret to good customer service is real people – like you.

Act as a Virtual Assistant

If people think of you as being very organized, then a virtual assistant could be a good fit.

Executives eventually find themselves in a place where they’re unable to manage all of the emails, calls, appointments and other responsibilities they must take care of – they’re busy running their businesses.

Insert a virtual assistant; if you become a virtual assistant, you would use your email, skills, phone and other online tools to handle online calendars, make reservations, set up reminders, schedule appointments, organize events and file documents.

Manage Social Media Accounts

If social media is one thing you have down pat, but never thought it could turn into something you could make a living doing, there’s some good news.

Many businesses are happy to pay people well if they have the ability to manage social media accounts. If you are able to stay on brand, reply to customers intently, use correct grammar and share appropriate content, you could find a lot of success as a social media manager.

Become a Personal Trainer

If you’re into health and wellness, you could think about becoming a personal trainer.

When you’re a personal trainer, you make house calls, let clients come to you if you have the correct equipment and visit a gym. You have to be extremely knowledgeable about the human body, understand safe and proper exercises for body types and have the skill set to get people motivated and help them stay motivated. You should also have the people skills to get to know your clients and learn more about what they want and what works best for them.

The right home-based businesses allow entrepreneurs to be more in charge of their own lives. Whether you have children at home, prefer to sleep in or like to take long lunches, home-based businesses are beneficial. Or maybe you want to ditch those quarterly reviews and be your own boss and travel when you want. These reasons are all enough for you to explore the low cost home-based businesses out there. Consider your areas of expertise and interests to help you decide which business idea will work best for you.