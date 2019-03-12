Whether you’re starting a new business and looking for your first office space or an established company moving its operations, moving offices can be hectic and stressful, but it also presents an opportunity to curate an office space that works for your specific needs. The clean slate you’ve been given with your move makes it the perfect time to start thinking about the future and how your new office will fit into your business plan.

As serial entrepreneurs with experience starting and growing many companies, we know from experience what moving is like and how the decisions you make during the moving process can impact your business and its future demands. We’ve highlighted a few things to keep in mind during your move to make sure your new office is prepared to take on the needs of today and tomorrow!

Moving Offices: Deciding Where To Go

In order to create an office that is able to seamlessly grow with your business, you need to first sit down and examine the central components of your company and your long term growth plan. Perhaps the central component of your business is your sales team and their success greatly impacts your business. Knowing and planning for this now can help you create a space that is outfitted to fit their particular needs and help encourage their growth and success.

This detailed analysis will demonstrate what your long-term needs are and help you identify ways in which your office space can accommodate these needs. From technological changes to the physical design of your space, this review will help you align your business goals with the tools you need to achieve them.

Consider Your Floor Plan

Once you’ve identified what your new office needs in order to help you achieve your business goals, you can begin designing a space that balances the needs of the people who work there with the needs of your business.

The physical design of your workplace can dramatically impact the culture of your company, as well as its productivity .

Do your employees value the privacy and solitude that cubicles can offer?

Or would they benefit more from an open space where teams can nimbly meet and discuss new ideas?

Perhaps it’s a combination of both.

While there is plenty of research and debate on which floor plan is best, thinking in terms of the future can help you better weigh those pros and cons. For example, perhaps you are looking to take on more employees in your new space; open floor plans enable you to add employees without having to build out new office spaces. Regardless of your office layout, it’s important to consider access control and how your employees will get from one place to another, and how you’ll secure specific spaces like server rooms — more on that in our next tip!

Take New Technology Into Account

The transition to your new office makes it the perfect time to implement smart technology that can help inform your business practices for years to come. A recent study we did at Openpath found that the majority of employees believe they will be working in a smart office in the next five years.

Which means the time to invest in this technology is now.

IOT in the workplace

Incorporating IoT into the workplace:

better protects business assets,

creates an office space that is desirable and welcoming,

and encourages productivity.

IoT can be added to an office in a number of ways to help simplify life for employees. Even a front door can become equipped with new technology. Imagine not having to juggle your laptop and a scalding hot cup of coffee while digging around for your badge to open a door at work or unlocking the front door for a guest or package delivery without ever leaving your desk.

It’s Time to Upgrade

Chances are, your old space utilizes legacy key cards to unlock and enter your front door and other areas around your building. These systems are clunky to control and have a number of vulnerabilities associated with them that could put our building security at risk. By introducing smarter access control to your office, it will make it easier for your employees to use and more user-friendly for for facilities to control. For example, Openpath enables employees to enter the workspace with only a smartphone. Both more secure and more dynamic than traditional access control system, Openpath uses three-way authentication (bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE), to make entering an office as convenient as walking through automatic doors at the store – without compromising security.

Integrating Smart Access Control

Smart access control also gives decisions makers key analytics on how an office space is being used and when. With systems like Openpath which operate on the cloud, HR can simply send Openpath’s welcome email to employees and have them install the app on their phone (taking only a few hours, rather than days) and they’ll auto-enroll. To make things even easier, Openpath integrates with platforms like G Suite and Office 365, meaning administrators can automatically grant employees access when they are added to the company directory

Reliable Internet and Power Services

We all take for granted that the internet is part of our everyday lives, but we shouldn’t take for granted the hard work and planning that goes into making that a reality. Ensuring your office has multiple service providers connecting you to the internet is a wise investment that gives you piece of mind and redundancy should anything happen to one of your providers.

When you operate a SmartOffice,

online access and power availability become two incredibly important contributors to business continuity and success.

Many companies will install back up batteries to keep their critical systems up and running – even temporarily – during power outages.

At Openpath , we always recommend that our systems are installed along with backup batteries so that they work when the power is out.

We make sure to store all the configurations locally on the system so that it also works when the internet is down, so make sure to test other systems you have installed in your office to be sure they also can work when the internet is down

Plan Ahead for Growth

Choose systems that future proof your ability to grow. Think about enterprise systems that scale with you and enable you to be portable and flexible. Systems like

cloud based firewalls,

hosted PBX phone systems,

cloud based CRM & billing solutions,

and cloud based access control systems (such as Openpath)

are good choices that allow you to add new offices on different floors, in other buildings or in other cities and leveraging the same software and services for each location. No one wants to carry four different badges with them in order to get into all your different offices, or worry about hiring office managers for all your satellite locations when you should be able to manage everything centrally from your headquarters. Thoughtful planning and investment at the beginning will save you lots of frustration down the line when you need to scale your business fast.

By taking these steps now, you are ensuring that your company is not just ready for the immediate move to its new office but also that years down the road you will not have to to scramble to redesign a space to fit the changing demands of your business.

Authored By:

James Segil

As the President of Openpath, James runs operations and leads marketing, public relations and partnerships for the company. A serial entrepreneur, James has built and sold three successful technology companies (EdgeCast Networks, KnowledgeBase and Virtualis) over the past 17 years. While at Edgecast, James helped to build the company’s global network to carry more than seven percent of global internet traffic. Prior to Edgecast, James built KnowledgeBase into a profitable, industry-leading company that was ranked by Forrester as the Industry Leader in eService. James received the E&Y’s 2014 Entrepreneur of the Year award for the greater Los Angeles area, is an investor in and advisor to tech startups and VC/PE funds, and is active in various community and philanthropic organizations.