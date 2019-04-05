It was 1973 when the revolutionary technology, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), made its first appearance.

Its initial purpose was to serve as a workaround to the costs associated with long-distance and international calls.

Although it was still in its very new, experimental stages in the seventies, many felt it was the start of something new, different, innovative, and, at the time, extremely futuristic.

And it was. Heck, it still is, as some people refer to it as one of the 20th-century breakthrough technologies.

Its popularity is on the rise and as it grows more people want to know which are the 5 Best VoIP Apps for iOS and Android devices.

What Is VoIP?

Even with some type of VoIP system being around for nearly fifty-years, not everyone is familiar with the term, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), nevertheless, people are using it, they just know it.

Not realizing the association VoIP has with a variety of apps used today, it is often recognized by another name.

If you are an avid Internet user, then chances are, you are among those already using VoIP apps.

Whenever you use an app or the internet to make a phone call or text from your computer or mobile device and are not required to use your actual phone number, then you are using, VoIP.

A category of hardware and software, VoIP, is similar to that of a phone system.

It takes the audio and analog signals, we make and hear during phone calls, and turns them into small packets of digital data.

As phones traditionally use telephone wires to transmit the audio, VoIP transfers the packets of data, using the Internet, instead.

Why Use VoIP?

There are many benefits to using VoIP, instead of the conventional phone system we grew up with, as it gives people a lot more options.

There are a variety of ways we choose to communicate with one another, and one popular method is the sending of texts or SMS messages.

Over the last decade, the number of text messages sent has increased 7,000%, and in 2018, over 560 Billion text messages were transmitted every month.

That is equivalent to eighty SMS messages being sent out by every person on earth.

It is clear, we are texting with each other at skyrocketing rates, which cannot be done as regularly from a landline phone, or without the right equipment, and phone services are not always dependable.

VoIP offers both, businesses and individuals the option to go beyond making calls and provides the ability to text whenever and wherever there is an Internet connection, either through WiFi or by using data.

It enables you to chat for longer and to feel more secure in knowing your messages are being sent, instantly, as expected.

Additional benefits of using VoIP, include,

Portability: Using any broadband connection, VoIP offers the comfort and convenience that comes with portability. As long as you have an internet connection, you can make phone calls, send texts, and SMS messages, from anywhere in the world.

Multi-Functional: Not only does VoIP offer you the ability to make calls and send messages, to stay in contact with people while on the go, but you can also choose to use it for video conferencing and business meetings.

Flexibility: Companies and individuals can still make regular phone calls with a VoIP system. You are also able to assign VoIP phone numbers to those who travel often. Ultimately, it gives you the flexibility you want when communicating with others, without limitations.

The most significant VoIP benefit is the amount of savings that can come by using it across your devices.

As VoIP turns your Internet connection into a system where you can place free or low-cost phone calls, texts, and SMS messages, it can end up saving you and your company a lot of money.

Due to VoIP already using your internet, you do not need to pay the additional costs that come with having a landline system.

Just imagine the number of dollars you can save from switching your mobile device or employee smartphones, from using a phone system to a VoIP one, instead.

Who Uses VoIP?

Just about everyone.

It is a growing industry, and a recent report forecasts that the number of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) subscribers will increase to approximately $204.8 billion by 2020.

More and more businesses and individuals choose to use VoIP as a way to communicate with colleagues, team members, employees, employers, clients, family, and friends.

As communication is a major contributing factor to the success of every relationship and business, choosing the best app for interacting with others is more important now, than ever before.

As a business, if you decide to use a phone system to communicate internally and with clients at your company, it is essential to consider the recent rise of remote workers, which may make you want to rethink using VoIP.

In 2018, a Gallup study found, 43% of U.S. employees work at least some of the time remotely, and this number continues to grow each day.

As an individual, the website, Flipsy, calculated how your smartphone services can have a significant impact on your financial future.

Based on current unlimited plans, you can expect to spend around $80 per month, which is a grand total of $57,600 over sixty years.

Before making your next call, from your Apple or Android device, first, learn which VoIP apps are the best, to ensure you choose the one that will reduce costs and meet your communication needs.

List Of The 5 Best VoIP Apps for iOS and Android

As the VoIP industry grows, so does the number of Apps for it, but that does not mean all are equal, in quality or the services they provide.

It all depends on you.

1. Nextiva – iOS and Android App

Nextiva is a VoIP App that lets you and your business stay connected to your customers, employees, and partners, directly from your variety of devices.

No matter where your employees are, whether they are in the office or traveling for a work conference, with Nextiva, you can offer a seamless communication experience to clients.

They are able to do what they typically do on their computers, using their mobile phones and tablets, with the Nextiva App.

Offering businesses the ability to efficiently manage unified communications, the Nextiva App, provides features that let you take your business world, around the world, without creating disruptions.

With the Nextiva App, you will never be out-of-the-loop, again.

Its features allow you to use video, voice, screen sharing, video conferencing, chat rooms, cloud sync, instant messaging, and many other useful services.

You can choose to use the VoIP App with one device or create an account to manage your communications across multiple devices, like your tablet, desktop, laptop, and smartphones.

The Nextiva App is currently available for iOS and Android platforms.

2. Viber – iOS and Android App

Viber is a VoIP App much like other online Messenger apps and chat-like boxes, as it lets you make international calls, send text messages, and create group chats.

Express yourself with the GIFs and stickers the Viber Messenger App includes, to add a different element to your conversations.

The App allows you to fully sync it to multiple devices to see all of your old and on-going messages and previous phone calls.

Keeping you organized.

You can also sync contacts from your address book to stay connected with all your friends and family members.

The Viber Messenger App is currently available for iOS and Android platforms.

3. Skype – iOS and Android App

Skype is a VoIP App that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls for Skype-to-Skype users, on multiple devices.

Depending on your purpose, businesses and individuals can choose to communicate between computers, tablets, mobile devices, Xbox One console, smartwatches, and Alexa, by using an Internet connection.

Skype provides instant messaging services where users can share, upload, and download text, files, clips, videos, audio, and images.

It offers a version of its App for Businesses through the use of the software by Microsoft, its parent company, Office 365.

The Skype App is currently available for iOS and Android platforms.

4. Talkatone – iOS and Android App

Talkatone is a VoIP App, which allows you to call via your smartphone and other devices.

You can also text others, as both use WiFi or a data connection without using cell minutes.

You can choose to eliminate the costs associated with having a landline phone and can make inexpensive international calls, as Talkatone can be your home and mobile communication provider.

The App is great for those who often experience poor phone reception or visit places that do.

However, if the internet service works well, you are still able to make calls, as well as, send and receive text messages, for that is all it requires.

The Talkatone App is currently available for iOS and Android platforms.

5. Nimbuzz Messenger App – iOS and Android App

Nimbuzz Messenger is a VoIP App that is relatively new to Google Play, for Android users and is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

It can be used to make calls, chat rooms, private chats, video calls, and to share files across all of your devices.

Connect your address book contacts to communicate with those you have established relationships with already.

Nimbuzz Messenger also offers sticker packs, chat buddies, and the sharing of music files.

The Nimbuzz Messenger App is currently available for iOS and Android platforms.

Choosing to use VoIP Apps on your iOS or Android devices, is a smart choice as it allows you to easily communicate at work and home, with friends and family members, without high costs or conversation breakdowns.

Whether you are a business or individual, you must choose the best VoIP App for your phone and for you.