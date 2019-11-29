No matter what type of business you’re running, there are probably certifications you can get, and some you need to get. These are determined by local regulatory agencies, professional associations, and federal mandates.

If you’re unsure of the certifications and licenses required for your business, do some research on your own to learn which ones might be necessary.

Generally speaking, let’s take a look at a few commonly required certifications to consider for most business operations:

1. Trade specific licenses and certifications.

From trades like plumbing, auto repair, and electrical work, to computer programmers and accountants, customs brokers and clinical therapists, there are a wide variety of certifications and licenses that are required for specific professions. Ongoing education, experience, and safety requirements, as well as hours of practice, are all factors that go into obtaining these types of licenses and certifications.

These ensure professionalism and a deep understanding of a specific field to practice on a day to day basis. Ongoing educational requirements ensure professionals that are already certified are kept apprised on changing laws and shifts in the market and best practices. Let’s face reality: in some areas of life, a given amount of comfort is felt when the person providing the service is well-credentialed and experienced.

2. Medical licenses and certifications.

With the introduction of HIPAA in the mid-1990s, the needs and complexities of owning and operating a medical practice have exponentially expanded. Information is kept not just in paper files, but in digital formats that can be shared between professionals and practices for a fully comprehensive view of a person’s health record.

This comes with new certifications like the one associated with the Health Information Trust Alliance, or HITRUST. What is a HITRUST certification you ask? It’s an industry-standard meant to ensure your business is fully compliant with HIPAA requirements.

What’s more, HITRUST certification ensures your business is up to speed with the latest changes affecting how businesses in the healthcare sector can store, share, and transfer medical data.

3. Other certifications and licenses.

Life coaching, writing, real estate, project management, IT certifications, health coaching, construction certifications, safety, and first responder certifications…the list goes on and on. Most likely, your career field, or desired career field, has certifications that can set you apart, or put you in the right category of qualified professionals.

Some professions and businesses can proceed without certification or licensure, while others are required before performing work. It’s always best to do your own research and determine what is required in your business and local market to prevent any unnecessary issues that may arise if practicing without a license.

Lack of proper certification is ethically problematic and can even be punishable by a fine or other penalties.

What business are you in, and what licenses are required to practice in your profession? What avenues do you have to explore and verify what is required to begin or proceed?

Many networking events double as continuing education opportunities, so maintaining your credentials after the initial completion is generally as easy as showing up for a bit of learning and meeting new people in your field! Networking and collaborating with new people is always an added bonus.