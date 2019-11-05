The latest VoIP technologies enable small business owners to enjoy enterprise-grade features that were once out of reach.

Over the last two decades, the VoIP industry has matured greatly. Today, VoIP service providers offer businesses unmatched agility.

As engineers improve on VoIP technology, entrepreneurs continue to reap ever-increasing benefits. As a business owner, VoIP technology enables you to operate like a corporate giant – without paying giant corporate rates.

Reimagining Business Communications

Because VoIP technology does not rely on a fixed phone line, they give companies the ability to support remote teams around the clock and around the world. Employees can use VoIP services to fulfill their roles using any capable and compatible device.

Typically, VoIP vendors provide apps that allow companies to set up extensions wherever they’re needed. VoIP apps enable remote workers to access essential functions via their mobile devices, allowing them to do more, whether they’re in their home office or out courting clients.

As more enterprises embrace the remote workforce business model, VoIP technology will become an essential tool for remaining competitive.

Shortly, VoIP providers will use artificial intelligence to perform heuristic scanning that eliminates poor call quality. Resultantly, small business owners can expect that every call routed through their VoIP phone system will sound crystal clear and professional, even when workers are in the field.

The Best Is Yet to Come

Already, technology firms are building the infrastructure for the 5G mobile network. The technology promises to deliver speeds ten times faster than the current 4G standard. A faster network will result in markedly improved call quality.

The new 5G standard promises to empower the remote workforce with more flexibility than ever before. The increased speed will mitigate issues such as echoes, jitter and packet loss. Also, remote workers will have the ability to transfer large files or participate in video conferences, whether they’re in their office or the field.

Today, VoIP service providers make it easier than ever to equip your remote workforce with powerful communications tools. In a matter of days, you can have your entire remote team up, running and ready to do business.

Your Tools, Your Way

VoIP telephony gives you the freedom to make administrative changes on the fly. With a few clicks, you can reconfigure your network to manage resources efficiently. Furthermore, you can seamlessly upscale as your business grows.

It also enables you to pick and choose the tools needed to manage your company’s communications. Most importantly, VoIP technology enables you to unify messaging platforms, such as voice services, video and texting.

Technology enables you to do marvelous things. You can, for example, deploy voice and chatbots to handle common customer inquiries, leaving customer service representatives free to handle complex issues. A combination of the right technologies will enable you to boost your customer service resolution rate and reduce the time that CSRs spend on mundane, repetitive tasks.

Analysts forecast that VoIP technology will soon send landlines the way of Ma Bell. By taking advantage of this cost-effective service, you can future-proof your business with enterprise-grade communications.