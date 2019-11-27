In order for a small business to be successful, it needs to get a lot of things right, including the basics like having the right staff and equipment. In terms of equipment, this covers everything from software to shelving for inventory. You may specialize in product creation or a trade, but also lack the necessary business experience beyond that skill. This can make it challenging to move your side gig into a functional brick and mortar business.

When you open a location where customers and employees all intersect, there’s a lot you need to consider. Things like specialized tools, payroll software, office security are just a few of the countless things a small business will need to take into account, after all, preparation is key for long-term success.

During your prep work, consider some of these must-haves your small business will most likely need.

A Point of Sale System

If you will be selling any sort of merchandise or service, then you need to have a point of sale system. This system will allow you to ring up your customer’s purchases and you can keep track of how much money you are bringing in. There are numerous types of POS systems available. These include mobile, terminal, or tablet systems. In 2020, or 2021, your business will be doomed from the start if you try and keep track of everything through paper receipts and written invoices, don’t start two steps behind everyone else. The right POS system can track more than you think and make your life a lot easier. Readily available financials and reports can help you manage accounts and even make tax season a lot less stressful.

Security

It is imperative that you are able to ensure that your property, inventory, and equipment are safe and secure at all times. Thankfully, due to technology, there are many different levels of business security systems that won’t break the bank. When looking for a security system, make sure to assess your property and any vulnerabilities. Gadgets like a Wi-Fi camera are a great choice. These remote monitoring devices allow you to stay on top of your property and connect multiple cameras so you can expand your security system as your business grows. If your business happens to be seasonal or, let’s say, just on weekends, there are a lot of hours when your location will be completely unmonitored which leaves it more susceptible to a burglary which unfortunately is quite common.

A Team Messaging App

You will probably need to communicate with your employees quite a bit. Depending on the size of your operation you may want a team messaging app for businesses, such as Slack. This app will allow you to input messages for others to see and talk to one another. You can add announcements and other pertinent information that you want your employees to know. This type of app can conveniently be downloaded to a phone or tablet, and you can add or remove employees from it at any time.

A Marketing Software

In order to spread the word about your business, you need to have a marketing strategy. Your marketing strategy should include things like promotions to entice customers to make purchases, social media campaigns to engage customers, and in-store events to draw people into your business. Larger businesses will often hire someone to be their full-time marketer. However, many small businesses can’t afford to have a dedicated marketing employee. This is why you may want to utilize marketing software. It will allow you to easily execute marketing campaigns and determine who your target market is. Exponea, HubSpot and Wishpond are several of the different types of marketing software that are available for small businesses, no matter what industry or niche you operate in.

An Inventory Manager Software

Whether your inventory is small, large, physical or digital, you still have to keep track of it all. As a small business owner, you don’t always have a lot of time to keep track of what you have, and you really need an easy way to do so. Inventory management software will prove to be very beneficial. Software like MyStock Inventory Manager, Inventory Scanner, and Inventory Now will allow you to streamline the process of taking inventory and reviewing what you are in need of. Some service-based businesses consider both people and tools their inventory, staying on top of all those moving pieces can make a serious difference on your bottom line.

In conclusion, there’s a lot that goes into having a brick and mortar small business. The items mentioned above are essential to your business’ success. By having the right must-have items, you can ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible with your day to day operations.