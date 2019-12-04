Whether it’s innovations in the car industry or for the home, trends are trends for a reason — because they are popular, and people love to keep up with them. While there were many tech trends in 2019, the new year is looking pretty good as well.

The American public has been fascinated by the automobile since Henry Ford drove the first Model T off the assembly line in 1908. Since then the technological advances in the car realm have been nothing short of spectacular — and 2020 is destined to impress yet again.

Electric Trucks

While electric vehicles are steadily becoming more efficient, they still have quite a ways to go before they become mainstream, but it looks like we’re about to see some significant advancements.

One of the latest and greatest ideas is the electric truck. Tesla’s Cybertruck, for example, is claiming an impressive range of up to 500 miles and a quick 0-60 time of as low as 2.9 seconds. Its futuristic look has people divided, but you can’t argue with over 250,000 preorders for the new model.

It also appears Tesla will have an advantage over other automakers like GM, Ford and newcomers, Lordstown, Rivian and Bollinger — who won’t have their all electric trucks ready until sometime in 2021.

Wireless and Quick Charging

The question of “how long do electric cars last?” might be a thing of the past as electric cars and the chargers to go with them continue to improve. If car companies choose to go down the supercapacitor route, then having an electric car will be easy to charge and wireless as well. Instead of sitting for hours waiting on your car to charge, you might be able to do it in almost an instant. For example, you might only have to stop for 10 minutes to charge your vehicle and then continue on your way.

Fully Autonomous Driving Systems

Self-driving cars are not a futuristic dream with several companies have models in the testing phase right now. While it might not happen as soon as 2020, experts are predicting that cars will be driving themselves fully by 2025 at the latest. The mechanics of how this is going to work are still being developed, but it involves 3D sensors and a ton of AI.

There are even self-driving semi-trucks in the works, with Tesla again, on the cutting edge with hopes of going into production in 2020.

In the future, while your car drives you where you want to go, you’ll be free to relax, study, read, or even talk to a friend on the phone, none of which you can do in today’s old-fashioned cars where you have to do the driving. This is definitely a market to keep your eye on.

Tech for Business Applications

Innovations in the business arena are moving forward by leaps and bounds as well. Things like factory automation have come a long way and are only getting more prevalent. Amazon’s already unveiled the automated grocery store where cashiers have been eliminated, and that’s just the beginning.

Warehouse robots at Amazon are helping the retail online giant to speed up deliveries and increase accuracy. Sometimes working alongside human counterparts and sometimes in place of them, automated workers are changing the way industry does business.

These are just a few of the top innovation trends you might want to look out for in 2020 and beyond. From fully self-driving cars to advanced automation, the future is all about the tech and you get to go along for the ride.